France's Le Drian says waiting for Iran to make decision on nuclear deal

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not seen) at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday said France was waiting for Iran to take the last-step decisions needed to breathe new life into Iran's 2015 nuclear deal.

"We're waiting for Iranian authorities to take the final difficult decisions to allow for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal," Le Drian told a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Paris.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018, prompting Tehran to start violating some of the nuclear limits.

Reporting by John Irish and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Richard Lough and Alison Williams

