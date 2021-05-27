Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

France's Macron asks Rwanda for forgiveness over genocide

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he addresses media representatives at a press conference on the second day of a face-to-face EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said only Rwandans could forgive France for its role in Rwanda's 1994 genocide.

"On this path, only those who went through that night can perhaps forgive, give us the gift of forgiving," Macron said in a speech at the genocide memorial of Gisozi in Kigali, where more than 250,000 Tutsi are buried.

France did not listen to those who warned it about the impending massacre in Rwanda and stood de facto by a genocidal regime, Macron said.

But France "was not an accomplice" to the genocide, Macron added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · 7:47 AM UTCCongo orders partial evacuation of eruption-hit Goma

Congolese authorities on Thursday ordered the partial evacuation of Goma, a city that has been rocked by hundreds of earthquakes and seen large cracks appear in the earth in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption on its doorstep at the weekend.

AfricaBiden says humanitarian access must be granted in Ethiopia's Tigray region
AfricaMali's president and premier resign following military takeover
AfricaS.Africa's ex-president Zuma pleads not guilty to corruption charges
AfricaAround 20,000 homeless, 40 missing in Congo volcano aftermath, says U.N.