France's Macron: children of Iran's revolution carrying out their own revolution

French President Emmanuel Macron stands next to Chief of the Defence Staff General Thierry Burkhard as they attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, as part of the commemorations marking the 104th anniversary of the November 11, 1918 Armistice, ending World War I, in Paris, France, November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The children of Iran's revolution are carrying out their own revolution, said French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with French radio broadcast on Monday, as Iran holds seven French citizens in the country amid deteriorating ties between the two countries.

France lashed out at Iran on Oct. 6, accusing it of "dictatorial practices" and taking its citizens hostage after a video was aired in which a French couple appeared to confess to spying, after weeks of unrest that Iran has linked to foreign foes.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

