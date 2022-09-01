1 minute read
France's Macron hopeful of Iran nuclear deal in next few days
PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - France's president said on Thursday he hoped a deal to revive the Iran nuclear deal would be concluded in the coming days.
"I hope that in the next few days the JCPOA will be concluded," Emmanuel Macron said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as the deal is formally known, in a speech to French ambassadors.
Reporting by John Irish Editing by Mark Heinrich
