France's Macron: Israelis are lucky to have Lapid as PM

French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid deliver a joint statement before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - The people of Israel is lucky to have Yair Lapid as its new prime minister, French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of a meeting between the two leaders in on Tuesday.

Speaking to cameras, Macron also said that there was "no alternative" to political dialogue to ease tensions between Israel and Palestinian authorities.

Lapid ahead of his trip said he would press French President Emmanuel Macron on the Iranian nuclear negotiations. read more

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Michel Rose

