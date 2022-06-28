France's Macron: must stick with climate change goals despite pressures on energy markets

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference, following the G7 summit at Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 28 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told the G7 summit in Germany that major world nations had to continue with climate change and environmental goals, despite current pressures on energy markets.

Macron said that the "order of energy transition remains clear" - namely that the worst energy source in terms of pollution was coal.

Reporting by John Irish and Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

