France's Macron says coup in Niger dangerous, could support sanctions

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Friday what he called a dangerous military coup in Niger and said he was working with regional leaders in the Sahel area of Africa to defend democracy there.

"We call on President Bazoum to be freed," Macron said from Papua New Guinea, adding that France supported regional organisations if they decided sanctions against putsch leaders.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

