France's Macron says the nuclear deal with Iran must succeed

French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid arrive for a joint statement at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday the negotiations on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran known as the JCPOA needed to succeed while taking into account the interests of regional partners, including Israel.

"We have to defend this (nuclear) deal (with Iran). And take in account the interests of our friends in the area, primarily Israel," Macron told reporters during a joint press conference with the Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.