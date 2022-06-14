France's Macron urges French to give him a "solid majority" in elections

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to deliver a statement on the tarmac in front of his presidential plane before his departure to visit French NATO troops stationed in Romania, at Paris-Orly Airport in Orly, France, June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron urged the French people on Tuesday to give his party a "solid majority" in the second round of the legislative elections on Sunday.

"Nothing would be worse than to add French disorder to international disorder," Macron said before boarding a plane to go visit French troops in Romania later on Tuesday. Macron then goes to Moldova on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.