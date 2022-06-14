1 minute read
France's Macron urges French to give him a "solid majority" in elections
PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron urged the French people on Tuesday to give his party a "solid majority" in the second round of the legislative elections on Sunday.
"Nothing would be worse than to add French disorder to international disorder," Macron said before boarding a plane to go visit French troops in Romania later on Tuesday. Macron then goes to Moldova on Wednesday.
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten
