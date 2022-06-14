France's Macron urges French to give him a "solid majority" in elections

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to deliver a statement on the tarmac in front of his presidential plane before his departure to visit French NATO troops stationed in Romania, at Paris-Orly Airport in Orly, France, June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron urged the French people on Tuesday to give his party a "solid majority" in the second round of the legislative elections on Sunday.

"Nothing would be worse than to add French disorder to international disorder," Macron said before boarding a plane to go visit French troops in Romania later on Tuesday. Macron then goes to Moldova on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.