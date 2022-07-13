France's Macron wants 'rethink' of French military postures in Africa

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to troops, on the eve of Bastille Day, as French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu stands behind, at the Defence Minister’s residence in Paris, France, July 13, 2022. Thomas Padilla/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he wanted a "rethink of all our (military) postures on the African continent" and had asked his ministers and army chiefs to work on it.

Macron made the comments as he was addressing French troops ahead of the July 14 Bastille Day parade in Paris.

French officials head to Niger on Friday to redefine the country's strategy to fight Islamist militants in the Sahel as thousands of troops complete a withdrawal from Mali and concerns mount over the growing threat to coastal West African states. read more

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Chris Reese

