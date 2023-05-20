France's Macron: Zelenskiy's Japan visit a 'game changer'















HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 20 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Japan for the Group of Seven (G7) summit a "game changer," as the two met for talks on the sidelines of the event.

"I think this is a unique opportunity to (have) exchanges with a lot of countries from the south and express your situation, express a message and share a view. I do believe it can be a game changer," Macron said.

Macron added that France will be with Ukraine "to the very end".

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Sakura Murakami; Editing by David Dolan











