Freed U.S. journalist Fenster on flight out of Myanmar - employer

Managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, U.S. journalist Danny Fenster, is pictured in an unknown location in this undated handout picture made available to Reuters on November 12, 2021. Frontier Myanmar/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Nov 15 (Reuters) - American journalist Danny Fenster is on a flight out of Myanmar, his employer, Frontier Myanmar, said on Monday, confirming his release from prison.

Fenster was jailed for 11 years on Friday for incitement and breaches of immigration and terrorism laws. Frontier did not provide details about the release or where the flight was headed.

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.