PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The French armed forces ministry said on Tuesday that its "Operation Barkhane" unit had killed Soumana Boura, a leading member of Islamic State in Niger.

The French army said Boura had been killed by an air strike that took place on December 20.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.