French-Australian environmentalist kidnapped in Chad, government says

N'DJAMENA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A conservationist with dual French and Australian citizenship was kidnapped by unknown individuals in Chad's northeastern Wadi Fira province on Friday, and a search and rescue mission is under way, the Chad government said on Saturday.

Chad's government spokesman, Aziz Mahamat Saleh, said in a statement that the kidnapped man is an environmentalist who manages an oryx park on behalf of the Sahara Conservation Fund (SCF) conservation group.

"The government has mobilised all security and human means in order to get hold of the kidnappers and find (the man)," Saleh wrote.

Neither SCF nor the French and Australian missions in Chad could be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Madjisara Nako; Additional reporting and writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by Alison Williams











