French deep-sea robot at Titan search zone - French institute

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - A French ship carrying a deep-sea diving robot has reached the search area for a missing submersible that was exploring the wreck of the Titanic, the French marine research institute Ifremer said on Thursday.

The research vessel Atalante is first using an echo-sounder to accurately map the seabed in order for the robot's search to be more targeted, Ifremer said.

