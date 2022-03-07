French President Macron says situation in Ukraine getting worse every day

French President Emmanuel Macron appears on a screen as he delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Paris, France, March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the situation in Ukraine was getting worse every day, and that France will continue to put pressure on Russia through sanctions.

"The situation is worsening each day. People die, fatigue settles in. .. We have not managed to obtain a ceasefire," Macron told LCI television.

Russia announced new "humanitarian corridors" on Monday to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment - to Russia itself and its ally Belarus, in a move which was immediately denounced by Kyiv as an immoral stunt. read more

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

