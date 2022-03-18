1 minute read
French president Macron told Putin he is "extremely concerned" about Mariupol
PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French President Macron on Friday told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that he is "extremely concerned" about the situation in Mariupol, which has been hit by constant shelling over recent days, according to the French presidential office.
The call lasted just over one hour, the Elysee added.
Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by Tassilo Hummel
