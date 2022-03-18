French president Macron told Putin he is "extremely concerned" about Mariupol

French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election in the 2022 French presidential election, talks with local residents as part of a campaign meeting in Pau, France, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Vincent West

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French President Macron on Friday told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that he is "extremely concerned" about the situation in Mariupol, which has been hit by constant shelling over recent days, according to the French presidential office.

The call lasted just over one hour, the Elysee added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.