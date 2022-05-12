1 minute read
French source: pessimistic US, Iran can quickly resolve nuclear deal differences
WEISSENHAUS, Germany May 12 (Reuters) - There is still use in reviving the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday, even though he was pessimistic that the United States and Iran could resolve an outstanding bilateral issue quickly.
The source told reporters ahead of a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Germany that Iran's arrest of two French citizens was a provocation and Tehran would be mistaken to play for time to revive the nuclear deal.
Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Toby Chopra
