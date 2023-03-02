Most G20 members condemn Ukraine war, except China and Russia















NEW DELHI, March 2 (Reuters) - Most members from the Group of 20 nations (G20) strongly condemned the war in Ukraine on Thursday, with only Russia and China disagreeing, current president India said after a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in New Delhi.

India's "chair's summary & outcome document" after the meeting largely stuck to the language used in a similar statement it released following a meeting of G20 financial leaders last week. In that gathering too, Russia and China disagreed with statements condemning the war.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi Editing by Gareth Jones and Krishna N. Das











