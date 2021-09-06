Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
G20 vows more COVID help for poor states, Italian presidency says

ROME, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The group of 20 rich countries agreed on Monday to step up the provision of resources to help poor countries vaccinate their populations against COVID-19 but did not appear to have made any new numerical commitment.

Italy, which holds the G20 presidency this year, said after the gathering that the "Pact of Rome," where the meeting was held, included an agreement to increase financial support for poor nations and send them more vaccines.

"There is a political commitment to distribute vaccines to the whole world," Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza told reporters.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Gavin Jones

