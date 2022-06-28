G7 aims to form 'Climate Club' to pursue net zero by 2050: communique

Leaders attend a working session pictured through a window glass during the G7 summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany June 28, 2022. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, June 28 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven countries aim to establish a "Climate Club" to coordinate actions on tackling climate change and achieving climate neutrality by 2050, the final communique at the end of a summit in Germany said on Tuesday.

The club aims to advance "ambitious and transparent climate mitigation policies to reduce emissions intensities" of participating countries, the communique said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Matthias Williams and Alexander Ratz; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.