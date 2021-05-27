Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
G7 condemns Belarus's unprecedented actions to arrest journalist - statement

A Ryanair aircraft, which was carrying Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and diverted to Belarus, where authorities detained him, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrius Sytas

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy economies condemned Belarus on Thursday for forcing a passenger plane to land so the authorities could arrest a journalist on board.

"This action jeopardised the safety of the passengers and crew of the flight. It was also a serious attack on the rules governing civil aviation," said the statement, issued by Britain's foreign office on behalf of foreign ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and Britain.

"We will enhance our efforts, including through further sanctions as appropriate, to promote accountability for the actions of the Belarusian authorities."

