G7 countries agree on unity in Ukraine support -Japan govt

Ukrainian service members wait in a trench at a position in a frontline, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dmytro Smolienko

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies confirmed in a meeting in New York on Wednesday their cooperation in extending support for Ukraine and responding to food and energy security, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The development came after President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's first wartime mobilisation since World War Two and moves to annex swaths of Ukrainian territory, and threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

