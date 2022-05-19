G7 countries commit $18.4 bln in funds for Ukraine - draft

Attendees pose for a family photo during the G7 Summit in Koenigswinter, near Bonn, Germany May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Benjamin Westhoff

KOENIGSWINTER, Germany, May 19 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations have committed $18.4 billion in transfers and loans to help Ukraine meet its immediate financing needs, according to a draft communique seen by Reuters on Thursday.

"We have mobilised 18.4 billion US dollars of budget support, including 9.2 billion US dollars of recent commitments in the lead up to the Petersberg meeting, to help Ukraine close its financing gap and continue ensuring the delivery of basic services to the Ukrainian people," the G7 finance ministers and central bankers said in the draft document.

They were meeting near Bonn, Germany, on Thursday and Friday.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.