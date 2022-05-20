1 minute read
G7 determined to halt rise in inflation - German finance minister
KOENIGSWINTER, Germany, May 20 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven economic powers are determined to stop the rise in inflation, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday after hosting a meeting with his G7 counterparts.
Lindner also said that inflation needed to get back to 2% quickly and that central banks had a "great responsibility" to help get inflation under control in G7 economies.
Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Leigh Thomas
