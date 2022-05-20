G7 determined to halt rise in inflation - German finance minister

Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner looks on after a family photo during the G7 Summitin Koenigswinter, near Bonn, Germany May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

KOENIGSWINTER, Germany, May 20 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven economic powers are determined to stop the rise in inflation, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday after hosting a meeting with his G7 counterparts.

Lindner also said that inflation needed to get back to 2% quickly and that central banks had a "great responsibility" to help get inflation under control in G7 economies.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Leigh Thomas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.