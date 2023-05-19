G7 draft communique on China relationship: 'We act in our national interest'















TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Members of the Group of Seven advanced nations are prepared to build "constructive and stable relations" with China while acting in their national interests, according to a draft version of their communique seen by Reuters on Friday.

The leaders, who kicked off a three-day summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima that goes until Sunday recognise that "economic resilence requires de-risking and diversifying" from the world's second-largest economy, the draft showed.

The final version of the communique is expected to be released on Sunday.

