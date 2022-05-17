G7 finance ministers plan 15 bln euros in aid for Ukraine - German official

Destroyed Russian tanks and military vehicles are seen dumped in Bucha amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - The finance ministers of the Group of Seven economic powers want to put together a 15 billion euro ($15.80 billion) aid package for Ukraine at their meeting in Bonn this week, a senior German government official said on Tuesday.

The package would cover three months, with a short-term financing arrangement mainly in the form of grants, which unlike loans do not have to be repaid, the official said, adding that the aid was needed because Ukraine's revenues have collapsed.

The United States had already offered to contribute half of the aid in the form of grants worth $7.5 billion, the official added, adding that the G7 ministers wanted to agree a joint communique at their meeting.

($1 = 0.9496 euros)

Reporting by Christian Kraemer Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers

