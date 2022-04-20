G7 finance ministers pledge more than $24 bln to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishidameet pose for a family photo at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - G7 finance ministers said they have provided and pledged together with international community additional support to Ukraine exceeding $24 billion for 2022 and beyond, adding that they were prepared to do more as needed.

In a statement, the ministers said they regretted Russia's participation in international forums, including G20, International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings this week.

"International organisations and multilateral fora should no longer conduct their activities with Russia in a business-as-usual manner," the ministers said.

Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Tom Hogue

