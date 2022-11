G7 focusing more support on helping Ukraine protect against energy grid attacks

[1/2] U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani (not pictured) for bilateral talks at the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Muenster, Germany, November 4, 2022. Martin Meissner/Pool via REUTERS















MUENSTER, Germany, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said the Group of Seven countries is focusing more of its security support on helping Ukraine protect against Russia's attacks on its energy grid.

"The G7 agreed to create a new coordination group to help prepare, restore and defend Ukraine's energy grid - the very grid that President Putin has brutalized," Blinken said after a two-day meeting in the western German town of Muenster.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing Daphne Psaledakis and Rami Ayyub; editing by Jonathan Oatis











