G7 foreign ministers call on China to resolve Taiwan dispute peacefully

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations called on China on Wednesday to resolve tension around the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner.

The comments come after China demonstrated its outrage over a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a burst of military activity in surrounding waters. read more

"There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait. It is normal and routine for legislators from our countries to travel internationally," the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement released in Germany.

They added that China's escalatory response risked increasing tensions and destabilising the region.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Madeline Chambers

