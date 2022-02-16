G7 foreign ministers to meet on sidelines of Munich Conference

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Germany's Annalena Baerbock will lead a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised nations on the sidelines of the Munich Security conference, likely on Saturday, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Ministers will continue close cooperation in dealing with Ukraine crisis, the spokesperson said.

The Munich Security Conference takes place from Feb. 18-20.

Reporting by Alexander Ratz Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Emma Thomasson

