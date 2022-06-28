1 minute read
G7 leaders commit to climate club, make carbon-cutting pledges: draft communique summary
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, June 28 (Reuters) - G7 leaders committed on Tuesday to creating an international "Climate Club" to forge cooperation on climate change and made pledges on decarbonising industrial sectors.
In a draft communique summary, they said they would commit to a highly decarbonised road sector by 2030 and a fully or predominantly decarbonised power sector by 2035.
They would also prioritise "concrete and timely steps" towards the goal of accelerating a phase-out of domestic "unabated coal" power.
Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Matthias Williams
