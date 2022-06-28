G7 leaders commit to climate club, make carbon-cutting pledges: draft communique summary

U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a working session during the G7 leaders summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, June 28 (Reuters) - G7 leaders committed on Tuesday to creating an international "Climate Club" to forge cooperation on climate change and made pledges on decarbonising industrial sectors.

In a draft communique summary, they said they would commit to a highly decarbonised road sector by 2030 and a fully or predominantly decarbonised power sector by 2035.

They would also prioritise "concrete and timely steps" towards the goal of accelerating a phase-out of domestic "unabated coal" power.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Matthias Williams

