G7 leaders to discuss idea of international peace summit over Ukraine - EU official

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at Hiroshima airport, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit in Mihara, Hiroshima, Japan May 18, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou















HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 18 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy countries will discuss the idea of an international peace summit over Ukraine when they meet in Japan this week, a European Union official said on Thursday.

G7 leaders will meet on May 19-21 in Japan's city of Hiroshima.

Reporting by John Irish, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Bernadette Baum











