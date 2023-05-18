G7 leaders to discuss idea of international peace summit over Ukraine - EU official
HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 18 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy countries will discuss the idea of an international peace summit over Ukraine when they meet in Japan this week, a European Union official said on Thursday.
G7 leaders will meet on May 19-21 in Japan's city of Hiroshima.
Reporting by John Irish, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Bernadette Baum
