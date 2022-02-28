G7 leaders to hold call on Monday with NATO and EU chiefs -Italy

Flags are placed at the G7 summit in Taormina, Italy, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Leaders from the Group of Seven major industrialised nations will hold a call at 1615 GMT on Monday with the secretary general of NATO, European Union chiefs and the leaders of Romania and Poland, Italy said.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said in a statement that the leaders of Italy, France and German, along with the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, would hold a subsequent call at 1930 GMT.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.