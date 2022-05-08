1 minute read
G7 leaders pledge further economic isolation of Russia
WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven leaders said in a joint statement on Sunday that they will reinforce Russia's economic isolation and "elevate" a campaign against Russian elites who support President Vladimir Putin.
Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker
