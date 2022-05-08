G7 leaders pledge further economic isolation of Russia

1 minute read

A general view of the video screen of G7 leaders during a video-conference on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, May 8, 2022. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven leaders said in a joint statement on Sunday that they will reinforce Russia's economic isolation and "elevate" a campaign against Russian elites who support President Vladimir Putin.

Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.