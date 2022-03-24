G7 leaders tell Russia not to use biological, chemical, nuclear weapons

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations warned Russia not to use biological, chemical or nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine, they said in statement released after talks in Brussels on Thursday.

"We warn against any threat of the use of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons or related material," said the leaders in a joint statement released by Germany.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi pose for a family photo during the G7 summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. Michael Kappeler /Pool via REUTERS

All countries were ready to welcome refugees from Ukraine, they said.

On energy, the leaders called on oil- and gas-producing countries to act responsibly and boost supplies to international markets, adding that OPEC had a role to play in this. They also said they would avoid food export bans.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Escritt

