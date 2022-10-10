G7 meeting a chance to re-state opposition to Putin - UK PM Truss and Ukraine's Zelenskiy















LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Tuesday's virtual meeting of G7 leaders is a chance to re-emphasise opposition to Russia's war in Ukraine, British Prime Minster Liz Truss and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed in a call on Monday.

"The Prime Minister and President Zelenskiy looked ahead to tomorrow's virtual meeting of G7 leaders, which President Zelenskiy will join," a spokesperson from Truss's office said in a statement following the call.

"They agreed it offers an important opportunity to re-emphasise the unity of opposition to Putin's despicable campaign."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James and Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.