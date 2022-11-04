G7 ministers: severe consequences if Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons















BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven economic powers said on Friday any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences, and renewed their call on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.

"Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable," the ministers said in a joint statement.

"Today we establish a G7 coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure," they added.

Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Matthias Williams











