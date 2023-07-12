G7 nations unveil security framework for Ukraine

[1/4] Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at an event with G7 leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce a Joint Declaration of Support to Ukraine, as the NATO summit is held in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

VILNIUS, July 12 (Reuters) - G7 countries announced on Wednesday an international framework that paves the way for long-term security assurances for Ukraine to boost its defences against Russia and deter Moscow from future aggression.

In a joint declaration, which other nations can join, the United States, Germany, Japan, France, Canada, Italy and Britain, as well as the European Union, said the framework encompasses elements including modern advanced military equipment, training, intelligence-sharing and cyberdefence.

In return Ukraine, would pledge improved governance measures, including through judicial, economic reforms and enhanced transparency.

