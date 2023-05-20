G7 reaffirms commitment to a highly decarbonised road sector by 2030

G7 Summit in Hiroshima
President Joe Biden sits with the President of Comoros, Azali Assoumani, Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva, and Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau during a G7 working session on food, health and development during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Saturday, May 20, 2023. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 20 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) nations on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to a highly decarbonised road sector by 2030 and committed to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions on roads by 2050.

A G7 statement highlighted various actions countries are taking, including policies for achieving 100% or the overwhelming penetration of sales for zero-emission vehicles in the light-duty vehicle (LDV) category by 2035 and beyond.

The policies include actions to achieve 100% electrified vehicles for new passenger car sales by 2035 and promotion of infrastructure and sustainable carbon-neutral fuels, including sustainable bio- and synthetic fuels, it said.

"We note the opportunities that these policies offer to contribute to a highly decarbonised road sector, including progressing towards a share of over 50% of zero emission LDVs sold globally by 2030," the document added.

