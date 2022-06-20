G7 summit to focus on Russia sanctions, Ukraine reconstruction - German source

A special G7 postage stamp, to mark Germany's current presidency, is seen during a presentation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations will focus on Ukraine at the upcoming summit in Germany as they discuss how to proceed with sanctions against Russia, a German government source said on Monday.

The talks will also focus on the medium- and long-term reconstruction of Ukraine, the source added.

The three-day G7 meeting at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps is scheduled to start on Sunday.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh, editing by Rachel More

