Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

GAVI signs COVID-19 vaccine supply deals with Sinovac, Sinopharm for COVAX

1 minute read

Workers offload the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines under the COVAX scheme against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Aden Abdulle Osman Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

GENEVA, July 12 (Reuters) - The GAVI alliance said on Monday it had signed two advance purchase agreements with Chinese drugmakers Sinopharm and Sinovac to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the COVAX programme immediately.

"The agreements, which come at a time when the Delta variant is posing a rising risk to health systems, will begin to make 110 million doses immediately available to participants of the COVAX Facility, with options for additional doses," GAVI said in a statement.

Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 6:33 AM UTCCuba sees biggest protests for decades as pandemic adds to woes

Chanting "freedom" and calling for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down, thousands of Cubans joined street protests from Havana to Santiago on Sunday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-run island in decades.

WorldN.Korea dismisses U.S. humanitarian aid as 'sinister scheme'
WorldIn symbolic end to war, U.S. general to step down from command in Afghanistan
WorldS.African ex-leader Zuma faces court hearing amid looting, killings
WorldTaliban surround central Afghan city of Ghazni - officials

Taliban fighters have surrounded the city of Ghazni in central Afghanistan, taking over civilians' homes to fight security forces, officials said on Monday, the latest urban centre under threat from the insurgents.