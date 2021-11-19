Georgia to move ex-President Saakashvili to military hospital -TASS

Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia's former president, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his house in the village of Lisnyky outside Kiev, Ukraine May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Georgia's justice ministry has decided to move hunger-striking former President Mikheil Saakashvili to a military hospital in the city of Gori, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Friday.

The United States is closely following the treatment of Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike in prison for more than a month and a half, and may soon face various health complications, Georgia's human rights commissioner has said. read more

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

