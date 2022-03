German economy minister to discuss recent visit of Syria's Assad to UAE

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2022. Picture taken March 18, 2022. WAM/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

ABU DHABI, March 21 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, during a trip to the United Arab Emirates, that he would discuss Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's recent visit to the Gulf state.

"The Syrian conflict is...complicated. Assad in my opinion is a criminal and the diplomatic talks which Arab countries are holding are also complicated. I will address how Germany sees Assad," Habeck added.

