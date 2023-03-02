German foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart ahead of G20















BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with her Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in India, the German Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Thursday.

"In the face of Russia's brutal attack on Ukraine and the UN Charter, neutrality rewards the aggressor," added the ministry in the tweet.

Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.