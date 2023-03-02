German foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart ahead of G20

G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi
Delegates attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi on March 2, 2023. OLIVIER DOULIERY/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with her Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in India, the German Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Thursday.

"In the face of Russia's brutal attack on Ukraine and the UN Charter, neutrality rewards the aggressor," added the ministry in the tweet.

Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next