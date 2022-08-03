German foreign ministry: striving for de-escalation in Taiwan Strait

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany is striving for a de-escalation in the Taiwan Strait with international partners, said a German foreign ministry spokesperson, who added that military threats were unacceptable.

Germany retains close relations with Taiwan, which is an important partner, said the spokesperson at a regular government news conference on Wednesday.

Germany's government supports a clear "One China" policy like the United States, added a government spokesperson.

Reporting by Rachel More, Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers

