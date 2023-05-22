German government: G7 wasn't too soft on China

G7 Summit in Hiroshima
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a working session on Ukraine at the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan May 21, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - China's harsh reaction to the Group of of Seven (G7) nations' communique following a leaders' summit in Japan shows that the language in the document was not too soft, a spokesperson for the German government said on Monday.

Beijing summoned Japan's envoy and berated Britain in response to statements issued at the group's summit in Hiroshima, which underscored a wide range of tensions between China and the group of rich countries.

Speaking at a regular news conference in Berlin, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said she had no knowledge of any German diplomat being summoned by Beijing over the summit, which China's state-backed Global Times called an "anti-China workshop".

Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next