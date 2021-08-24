Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
German military sees rising risk of suicide attacks in Kabul

BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - There is an increasing risk of suicide attacks by Islamic State (IS) fighters entering Kabul, a German general said on Tuesday, as Western countries scrambled to evacuate their citizens and local staff before an Aug. 31 deadline.

"The security situation continues to deteriorate," Germany's Chief of Defence Eberhard Zorn told reporters in Berlin.

"We are getting signals from American sources as well as our own assessments that an increasing number of suicide attackers from the IS are seeping into Kabul," he said, referring to this as one of the greatest risks at the moment.

