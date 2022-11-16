German minister wants China cooperation dependent on rights situation - Spiegel















BERLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wants to make cooperation with China dependent on the human rights situation there, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday, citing a draft of a new government China strategy.

The 59-page draft strategy document, which Spiegel said the Foreign Ministry had distributed to the other ministries for approval a few days ago, refers to "massive human rights violations" in the Xinjiang region and in Tibet.

Spiegel said it had obtained a copy of the confidential paper.

