Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

German prosecutors arrest man on suspician of Russian espionage

1 minute read

BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - German prosecutors on Monday said they arrested a university research assistant accused of working for the Russian secret service.

The man, identified as Ilnur N., according to German reporting rules, worked as a research assistant for a scientific and technical professorship at a German university, the prosecutors said.

He met a member of the Russian foreign secret service at least three times between October 2020 and June 2021 and passed on information in return for cash payments, it added.

The man was arrested on Friday, June 18.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 9:22 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE HK's Apple Daily to shut within days, says Jimmy Lai adviser

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will be forced to shut "in a matter of days" after authorities froze the company's assets under a national security law, an adviser to jailed owner Jimmy Lai told Reuters on Monday.

WorldFrench far right irked by election results, southern region in play
WorldEthiopians to vote in what government bills as first free election
WorldIran set to stay on hardline course after Raisi win, Saudi commentators say
WorldAustralia's new deputy PM casts shadow over 2050 net zero emissions ambition